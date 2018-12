Visit the official website, ibps.in. On the top of the homepage, click on the download call letter link. You will be taken to a new page where you have to click on ‘ Download Pre Exam Training call letter’ link. Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image. Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”. In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.