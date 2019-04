The pass percentage, the number of students clearing the exam has declined yet again to reach 62.01%. It has been on a downward slope since 2016. It is a huge dip of nearly 7% from last year when the pass percentage was 69.67%. In 2017, the same was 72.89% and 78.93% in 2016.



READ HPBOSE HP Board +2 Result 2019 LIVE updates