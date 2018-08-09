4 / 4

The candidates have to visit the official website, hpbose.org. Then, click on the tab for the results page. Click on the link for the class 10 or class 12 results. Enter your details in the fields provided. Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.



READ | HPBOSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018 declared at hpbose.org