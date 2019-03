The SSC examinations will be held from March 16 to April 2, 2019. Candidates will be allotted different question paper sets. if any candidate attempts question paper other than their allotted set, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official notification. If any candidate appears in an exam centre other than the one assigned, they will be disqualified.



READ Telangana TS SSC 2019 Hall Tickets released