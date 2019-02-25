Meet the toppers of ICSI CS professional, executive exams

Toggle Menu Sections
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for the company secretary (CS) final exam today. The result for company secretaries professional programme and company secretary executive programme are available on the official website icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for the company secretary (CS) final exam today. The result for company secretaries professional programme and company secretary executive programme are available on the official website icsi.edu.

Malisetty Suryaprakash secured the all India one rank in old syllabus. A total of 37 candidates passed in the old syllabus examination successfully. Since the candidates clearing the executive exam will not get the result in hard copy, they need to download the result document and take print out for future reference.

Bapu Venkatesam Maruvada secured the first rank in the new syllabus examination. Only five candidates cleared the examination successfully. The candidates can check the result through the official website icsi.edu. Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the executive programme.

Varsha Panjwani topped the ICSI CS professional examinations. A total of 21 candidates has cleared the examinations successfully. The lists of the toppers are available on the official website icsi.edu.

