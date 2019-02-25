Meet the toppers of ICSI CS professional, executive exams

Bapu Venkatesam Maruvada secured the first rank in the new syllabus examination. Only five candidates cleared the examination successfully. The candidates can check the result through the official website icsi.edu. Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the executive programme.



