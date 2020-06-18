- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic in India and across the globe
- Kerala: Covid negative certificate must to board flights from West Asia
- Supreme Court directs Centre to direct states for payment to doctors
- Karnataka announces random testing for effective surveillance
- AIIMS conducts pilot study to assess effect of radiation therapy on COVID-19 patients
- Covid protocol for Rajya Sabha elections on June 19: Separate rooms, routes for MLAs with symptoms
HPBOSE HP Board Class 12th result declared: Websites to checkUpdated: June 18, 2020 11:59:55 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Coronavirus pandemic will make India self-reliant, says PM Modi
- Nepal Army chief inspects border post near Kalapani; Upper House to vote today on map Bill
- EntertainmentFeel Good: Of love and other drugs
- EntertainmentAishwarya Rai's lookalike Amrutha Saju is winning hearts with her latest photoshoot
- TrendingGrey's Anatomy showrunner tweets about escaping action due to her race, sparks debate
- Trending'Red planet gives green signal': Unique glow around Mars lights up social media
- SportsWhen a year is not long enough to ensure Tokyo Olympics in 2021
- SportsHis East Bengal contract ripped, Johnny Acosta shelters at embassy
- OpinionChina has changed its tactics, not goals. India needs to demonstrate strong national power
- 'Coronavirus leaves no choice for India but to change'
- LifestyleLockdown effect: Bees are busier, and producing more honey as pollution plummets
- TechnologyApple's WWDC 2020: What to expect