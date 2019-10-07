Education Gallery Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed result declared: All you need to know BSEB D.El.Ed result declared at bseh.org.in. A total of 15,850 candidates appeared for the exam of which 6,193 cleared the same. The Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) declared the result for the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) exam at its official website, bseh.org.in A total of 15,850 candidates appeared for the exam of which 6,193 cleared the same. The pass percentage is of 25.89 per cent. Candidates who have failed the exam and want to re-appear will have to pay Rs 800. Those re-appearing for more than one subject will have to pay Rs 200 per exam. To check result candidates can follow these steps Step 1: Visit the official website hseb.org.in Step 2: Click on 'enter the website' Step 3: click on result link Step 4: Log-in using credentials Step 5: Result will appear, take print out