Declared! Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019: Websites to check

Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019: Websites to check GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019 date and time: The results of SSC Class 10 examination has been declared on May 21, The students can check the results through the official website, gseb.org.in The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the results of the Class 10 examination on Tuesday, May 21. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gseb.org.in. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the results of class 10 examination on May 21. Students can check the results through the official website- gseb.org. Around 11 lakh candidates appeared for the GSEB SSC Board Exams this year. The exam was conducted across 1548 centres. Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for their SSC exam.