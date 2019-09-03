Toggle Menu Sections
GATE 2020: Things you need to know before applyinghttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/gate-2020-things-to-know-before-applying-iit-delhi-gate-iitd-ac-in-5961518/

GATE 2020: Things you need to know before applying

GATE 2020: A new exam for Biomedical Engineering (BM) has been added to the already existing list of 24 papers in GATE. The application process (without late fee) will close on September 24.

GATE, GATE 2020 application form, GATE instructions, gate exam pattern, gate.iitd.ac.in, education news

IIT Delhi is hosting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 - applications for which have begun. Interested can apply at gateiid.ac.in.

READ GATE 2020 application form.

GATE, GATE 2020 application form, GATE instructions, gate exam pattern, gate.iitd.ac.in, education news

The last date to apply without late fee is September 24. The exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 in two shifts.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and GATE 2020 log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

READ GATE 2020 application form.

GATE, GATE 2020 application form, GATE instructions, gate exam pattern, gate.iitd.ac.in, education news

Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time in GATE

READ GATE 2020 application form.

ssc, ssc cgl, ssc cGATE, GATE 2020 application form, GATE instructions, gate exam pattern, gate.iitd.ac.in, education newsgl result, ssc cgl tier 2 exam date, ssc cgl result 2019, ssc cgl result 2018, ssc cgl result tier 1, ssc cgl tier 1 result 2018, cgl tier 1 result, cgl tier 2 result 2019

Those who clear the test will be eligible for admission to government job and master's level education at IISc or IITs.

READ GATE 2020 application form.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android