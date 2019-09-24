Education Gallery GATE 2020 application process: Registration submission date extended, check details The application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 will be closing on September 26 without any late fee at the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in GATE 2020: The application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 will be closing on September 26 without any late fee at the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. READ GATE 2020 registration submission date extended to September 26 Candidates, however, can submit applications till October 1 but will have to pay the late fee. READ GATE 2020 registration submission date extended to September 26 This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will be conducting the GATE on February 1, 2 and 8 and 9. This year, a new exam of Biomedical engineering has been added to the list of 24 papers. READ GATE 2020 registration submission date extended to September 26 Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,500 as fee which will be hiked to Rs 2,000 post-September 24. For the females and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 750 and the late fee is Rs 1,250. READ GATE 2020 registration submission date extended to September 26