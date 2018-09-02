5 / 5

The duration of all the papers of the GATE 2019 will be three hours. There will be 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. As the examination is an online computer based test, after the time is over, the computer will automatically close the screen. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.



