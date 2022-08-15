Educational institutions lit up in tricolour to celebrate 75th Independence dayAugust 15, 2022 11:30:51 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- ExplainedIndia at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still
- CitiesSelf-obsessed govt hell-bent on trivialising freedom fighters' sacrifices: Sonia Gandhi
- EntertainmentLaal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
- Entertainment30 years of Roja: Mani Ratnam's classic that still feels fresh
- TrendingChandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for 'largest human image of waving national flag'
- TrendingWatch: Period pain simulator at Kochi mall proves unbearable for some, eye-opener for others
- SportsDays after meeting CWG athletes, PM Modi says transparent selection without nepotism got India medals
- Idea Exchange: Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals
- OpinionTowards an India where women lead
- How did India get its national flag?
- LifestyleWhy do we fly kites on Independence Day, and how can it be done safely?
- TechnologyApple MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavyweight