Education Gallery DU PG, MPhil admissions 2019: How to apply? DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi has started the admissions to postgraduate, MPhil courses has also begun. Candidates can register at du.ac.in. The exam for entrance will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Delhi University has opened the application process for admission to postgraduate courses. Interested candidates can apply at du.ac.in - the official website. Step 1: After visiting the official website, click on 'apply for PG admission' Step 2: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on 'new registration' at side bar Step 3: A form will open, fill form, make payment and submit form Candidates need to have following certificate ready in order to fill the form - Date of birth proof Educational qualification proofs Domicile proof reservation certificates Caste / Economy certificate From this year onwards the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance exam for admission to PG courses at the University of Delhi.