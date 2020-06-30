- UP: Day of record recovery offsets daily cases surge
- Among those keen to donate plasma: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, who benefited from it
- Delhi: Positivity rate dips, more people leaving Covid hospitals than being admitted
- Extending red light area closure could delay peak of epidemic by 37 days: Study
- Central team expresses concern over containment measures in Hyderabad
- Kerala village, its love for football look after Rwanda man
- Among those keen to donate plasma: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, who benefited from it
- Bengal to form Covid Warrior Club with recovered patients
- Guwahati lockdown begins, Himanta says must ensure its success
- Pune: Relaxations, more Covid testing reduce doubling rate to 18 days
DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: List of websites, app to check resultUpdated: June 30, 2020 2:42:17 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- LIVE: China says 'strongly concerned' after India bans 59 apps
- Centre moves towards Unlock 2.0, states tighten lockdown
- EntertainmentAamir Khan's staff members test positive for coronavirus
- EntertainmentCinema chains confirm theatrical release of Sooryavanshi and 83
- TrendingMemes flood social media as govt bans TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps
- TrendingMarsha P Johnson: Google doodle honours LGBTQ+ rights activist
- Sports'Need a law against fixing': BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh
- SportsSanjay Dobal, member of Delhi cricket family, falls prey to pandemic
- OpinionShunned by his party, resurrected as a regional icon, Narasimha Rao belongs to India, not just Telangana
- Centre moves towards Unlock 2.0, states tighten lockdown
- LifestyleStrengthen your immunity with this easy and tasty rasam
- TechnologyTikTok controversies timeline: The story so far