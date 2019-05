Kerala plus one or higher secondary examination has been declared today, on May 28. All those students who have appeared for this examination can check their respective scores at the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, http://www.results.itschool.gov.in, http://www.cdit.org, http://www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, http://www.prd.kerala.in, http://www.results.nic.in and http://www.educatinkerala.gov.in.



