DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019 declared, check at these websites

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019, DHSE Kerala Class 11th +1 Improvement Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Examination (DHSE), Kerala declared the result for the class 11 or plus one results or first-year higher secondary exam results. The exams were conducted in August 2019

Those who appeared for the exams can check their marks at the official websites —keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.in, results.nic.in educatinkerala.gov.in.

The students can check the result through the website keralaresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link DHSE first year improvement exam results. You will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using credentials and click on submit. Result will appear, take a print out.

