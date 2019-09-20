Toggle Menu Sections
DHSE Kerala +1 improvement result: Websites to check

DHSE Kerala +1 result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced first year or class 11 Improvement Equivalency examination result.

+1 result, dhse, +1 improvement result, dhse kerala plus one improvement results, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, kerala plus one improvement results, dhse plus one results, kerala plus one, dhse plus one exam, dhse plus one supply exam, education news, indian express news

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala released the results of Plus one or Class 11 improvement examination’s revaluation and scrutiny results 2019.

Students can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educatinkerala.gov.in.

To check result on phone via SMS, students need to type KERALA11 followed by registration number and send it to 56263.



To pass the exam one must score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks.

