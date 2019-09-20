Education Gallery DHSE Kerala +1 improvement result: Websites to check DHSE Kerala +1 result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced first year or class 11 Improvement Equivalency examination result. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala released the results of Plus one or Class 11 improvement examination’s revaluation and scrutiny results 2019. READ DHSE Kerala +1 result. Students can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educatinkerala.gov.in. READ DHSE Kerala +1 result. To check result on phone via SMS, students need to type KERALA11 followed by registration number and send it to 56263. READ DHSE Kerala +1 result. To pass the exam one must score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. READ DHSE Kerala +1 result.