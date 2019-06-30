Delhi University DUET admit card 2019 released, websites to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/delhi-university-duet-admit-card-2019-released-websites-to-download-du-ac-in-ntaexam-cbtexam-in-5807342/
Delhi University DUET admit card 2019 released, websites to download
The admit card for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2019) has been released. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official websites du.ac.in, ntaexam.cbtexam.in.