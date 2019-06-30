Delhi University DUET admit card 2019 released, websites to download

Toggle Menu Sections
The admit card for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2019) has been released. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official websites du.ac.in, ntaexam.cbtexam.in.

DUET admit card 2019: The admit card for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2019) has been released. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official websites du.ac.in, ntaexam.cbtexam.in.

Visit the official website, du.ac.in, ntaexam.cbtexam.in. Click on the download ‘admit card’ link. Enter application number, date of birth. Admit card will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The exams will begin from the July 3, 2019 with LLB, BPEd, BEd and BTech entrance tests and conclude on July 8, 2019. The exams will be conducted in multiple shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 8 am to 10 pm followed by afternoon shift from noon to 2 pm and evening shift from 4 pm to 6 pm.

