Delhi CET results 2019 declared: Websites to check

Delhi CET result 2019: How to check Step 1: Visit the official website Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link Step 3: A new tab will open. Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details. Step 5: The result will appear on your screen. Step 6: Download and take a print out for your reference.



