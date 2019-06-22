Toggle Menu Sections
Delhi CET results 2019 declared: Websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/delhi-cet-results-2019-declared-websites-to-check-cetdelhi-nic-in-5794783/

Delhi CET results 2019 declared: Websites to check

Delhi CET results 2019: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website cetdelhi.nic.in.

cet result, cet result today, cet 2019, cet results 2019, cet delhi result, delhi cet result, delhi cet results,

Delhi CET result 2019: How to check Step 1: Visit the official website Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link Step 3: A new tab will open. Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details. Step 5: The result will appear on your screen. Step 6: Download and take a print out for your reference.

READ/Full coverage Delhi CET results 2019 declared, how to check via websites

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Summer skincare tips: Things to consider before buying sunscreen
2 West Indies vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019
3 WBJEE 2019 rank cards released, how to download via website