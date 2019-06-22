Education Gallery Delhi CET results 2019 declared: Websites to check Delhi CET results 2019: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website cetdelhi.nic.in. The Delhi Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) has declared the result for the Common Entrance Test (CET) on Saturday, June 22, 2019. READ/Full coverage Delhi CET results 2019 declared, how to check via websites Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website cetdelhi.nic.in. READ/Full coverage Delhi CET results 2019 declared, how to check via websites Delhi CET result 2019: How to check Step 1: Visit the official website Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link Step 3: A new tab will open. Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details. Step 5: The result will appear on your screen. Step 6: Download and take a print out for your reference. READ/Full coverage Delhi CET results 2019 declared, how to check via websites Candidates are selected on the basis of their performance in the entrance test. Candidates who clear the test will be eligible for counselling, which will begin from June 22, 2019, in Delhi. READ/Full coverage Delhi CET results 2019 declared, how to check via websites