Toggle Menu Sections
Websites to check Telangana TS Intermediate result 2019https://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/declared-websites-to-check-telangana-ts-intermediate-result-2019-tsbie-cgg-gov-in-results-cgg-gov-in-indiaresults-5729269/

Websites to check Telangana TS Intermediate result 2019

TS inter re-evaluation result 2019: After an alleged goof-up in the TS inter results over 9 lakh students are anticipating the re-evaluation, re-totalling results even more eagerly. Students can check their results at the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Apple iPhone XR's successor to come in Green and Lavender Purple colour options: Report
2 Elections 2019: Voting just a formality for Kolkata's Chinese community, think no party has time for them
3 BSP will joins hands with BJP after results: Ex-Mayawati aide