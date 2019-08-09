Education Gallery Declared, websites to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed counselling results 2019 The candidates who have cleared the exam and registered for counselling can check their allotment list at the official website, bstc2019.org Rajasthan BSTC counselling results 2019: The results for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (Rajasthan BSTC) or Pre D.El.Ed. counselling has been released. The candidates who have cleared the exam and registered for counselling can check their allotment list at the official website, bstc2019.org. READ Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed counselling results 2019 declared Candidates were given a window to select the colleges of their choice. Based on choice and merit, the colleges will be allotted today. Those who wish to take admission in the allotted college will have to pay a fee and get their documents verified. READ Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed counselling results 2019 declared The candidates can check the result through the website bstc2019.org. Click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference. READ Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed counselling results 2019 declared The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 was declared on July 3 (Wednesday). Around 7 lakh students appeared for the exam of which selected and eligible candidates were shortlisted for the counselling process. READ Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed counselling results 2019 declared