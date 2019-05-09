RBSE 5th Result 2019 Declared! Websites to check Rajasthan Board class 5th resultshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/declared-websites-to-check-rajasthan-board-rbse-5th-result-rajrmsa-nic-in-rajresults-nic-in-5719371/
RBSE 5th Result 2019 Declared! Websites to check Rajasthan Board class 5th results
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2019 The Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) has announced the results of Class 5 examinations on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in