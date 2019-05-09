RBSE 5th Result 2019 Declared! Websites to check Rajasthan Board class 5th results

Toggle Menu Sections
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2019 The Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) has announced the results of Class 5 examinations on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) has announced the results of Class 5 examinations on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th Result 2019: Visit the official website mentioned above. Click on Rajasthan tab. Click on the Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) results link. Enter your name and roll number. Results will be appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th Result 2019: Last year, the RBSE class 5 result was declared on May 5. This year, the number of candidates is reportedly higher than last year. Meanwhile, the result declaration date for class 10 and class 12 of Rajasthan Board is by May-end.

