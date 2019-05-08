Result uploaded: Websites to check DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2019

Toggle Menu Sections
Kerala +2 12th Result 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared the results for the Kerala Plus two level examinations on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The results will be available on the website- keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala +2 12th Result 2019: Around 4,59,617 students appeared for the Plus Two examination. Out of which 3,73,199 are regular candidates, 60,561 open school students and 25,857 are private school students. The maximum number of regular students is from Malappuram, that is, 55,432. As many as 1,96,402 students out of the regular candidates are girls and rest are boys.

Kerala +2 12th Result 2019: The results are available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in.

Kerala +2 12th Result 2019: In order to check the Plus Two result, students should log on to the official website and click on the link for result. In the provided fields, they should then enter their roll number/other required details. On submitting the same, their scores will be displayed on the screen. They may then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Kerala +2 results 2019: Saphalam 2019: Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2019 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department.

