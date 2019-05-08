Result uploaded: Websites to check DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2019https://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/declared-websites-to-check-kerala-2-12th-result-2019-keralaresults-nic-in-dhsekerala-gov-in-5716518/
Result uploaded: Websites to check DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2019
Kerala +2 12th Result 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared the results for the Kerala Plus two level examinations on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The results will be available on the website- keralaresults.nic.in