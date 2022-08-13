3 / 6

The NTA has postponed exam for 11,000 students who were scheduled to appear for the CUET UG 2022 exam in Phase 4 (August 17 and 20), as their city preference could not be met. Now, these candidates will be asked to appear for the exam on August 30. The details about their city, date and time of exam will be released today but the exam centre will be notified later.



