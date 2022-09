5 / 9

The Delhi University had urged the students to avail this opportunity and add/opt for the varsity in the choice of universities section. This year, DU ​​launched its Common Seat Allocation (CSAS) centralised portal for undergraduate admissions to all its colleges. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET and want to get admitted to DU have to register on the portal.



READ CUET UG 2022 Results LIVE Updates​