3 / 6

CUET UG has been divided into two parts — Phase I and Phase II. While phase I has all subjects, candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been allotted Phase II. This decision has been taken due to the little time difference available between NEET UG 2022 exam (which is scheduled on July 17) and CUET UG exam ( Express photo by Praveen Khanna) ​



READ CUET UG Admi card link​