CUET UG 2022: Day 1 begins amid exam centre confusion; easy paper delight aspirantsJuly 15, 2022 3:56:09 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesDelhi court grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair
- Ansari reiterates never met Pak journalist as BJP steps up attack, shares photo
- EntertainmentShabaash Mithu movie review: Taapsee Pannu is much better than this Srijit Mukerji film
- EntertainmentGargi movie review: Sai Pallavi shoulders an immersive drama, delivers excellent performance
- TrendingWatch: Rescuers frantically perform CPR on mother elephant as she faints during baby’s rescue from high drain
- TrendingAfter rain plays spoilsport, Indian Railways books cab so student doesn’t miss train to Chennai
- SportsHow music and micro-economics helped Reece Topley return to cricket after 4 stress fractures
- Sports'Why is there even a discussion on his form?': Rohit Sharma defends Virat Kohli after another failure
- OpinionSri Lanka collapse carries lessons for all South Asian governments
- Simply Put | Fasal Bima: who's in, out and why
- LifestyleThe world's best airline for 2022 is…
- TechnologyNothing phone (1) review: A new take on smartphones