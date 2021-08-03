2 / 5

Over 57,000 students have scored above 95 per cent marks in class 10 while the number of candidates scoring between 90 and 95 per cent has gone up to over two lakh, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The number of students in the two categories has increased by over 38 per cent and nine per cent respectively since last year.



