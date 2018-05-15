1 / 6

CISCE had released the results for ICSE and ISC examinations yesterday, on May 14 at 3 pm. The overall pass percentage for ICSE stands at 98.51 while in the ICSE exam, a total of 80,880 candidates appeared and the percentage is 96.21 per cent. Swayam Das from Mumbai's St. Marys ICSE School has topped the ICSE exam by scoring 99.40 per cent.

