Must Read
- Follow LIVE Updates on Tokyo Olympics 2020 here
- And the Games begin... slower, lower, quieter, unflagging
- Gyanvapi mosque gives land near it for Kashi temple corridor project
- Explained: The election in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
- 73 dead, 8 at a Covid hospital: rain batters west Maharashtra
- All my phones tapped, says Rahul Gandhi; hand them for probe, counters BJP
- In Covid year, 2 lakh students move from private to govt schools in Andhra Pradesh, 60,000 drop out
- Pegasus: A spy that won’t wait; will die before it is exposed
- Hungama 2 review: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal film is stale wine in an old bottle
- Poco F3 GT First Impressions: The Poco F-series is back with a bang
CISCE Board ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021: Websites to check scoresJuly 24, 2021 2:45:55 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAt Sidhu’s party, Jakhar guns for Rawat for ‘forgetting him’
- CBI carries out search in parts J-K over alleged irregularities in arms licence issuance
- EntertainmentTokyo 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar, Anubhav Sinha laud Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win
- EntertainmentSushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara completes 1 year: This BTS video from the making will leave you teary-eyed
- Trending'Work from wedding': Video of groom with laptop at mandap goes viral
- Trending‘Get off our lawn’: Florida homeowners yell at man saving neighbour’s life
- After missing medal in Rio, she wanted to quit the sport: Mirabai's mother
- India hails Mirabai Chanu as she wins nation's first medal at Tokyo Olympics
- OpinionWhy 30x undercount in Covid deaths is unlikely
- Why Manipur is churning out world-class weightlifters
- LifestyleKarachi-based artist Fiza Khatri puts the spotlight on haircuts, chosen families and transformations in latest exhibition
- TechnologyPoco F3 GT First Impressions: The Poco F-series is back with a bang