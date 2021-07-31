1 / 6

Odisha +2 12th Result 2021: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12 exam result, 2021 today at 12:30 pm. Students may check their results on the official website of CHSE orissaresults.nic.in.



READ CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2021 LIVE Updates and link