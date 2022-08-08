1 / 6

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will today release the result of the HSC or +2 exam result for the Arts stream from the Bhubaneswar office. The score card will be available for download on the official CHSE websites — orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.



