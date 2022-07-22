4 / 8

In class 12 result announced today, Yuvakshi Vig (17) from Noida achieved a perfect score of 500/500 in her Class 12 CBSE exams, making her the country topper. Yuvakshi, a student of Amity International School Noida, had appeared for the English, History, Political Science, Psychology and Painting papers in the CBSE exams.



