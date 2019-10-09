Toggle Menu Sections
UCEED, CEED applications begin: How to apply, exam patternhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/ceed-uceed-applications-begin-how-to-apply-exam-pattern-uceed-iitb-ac-in-6061060/

UCEED, CEED applications begin: How to apply, exam pattern

IIT Bombay to conduct UCEED exam on January 18, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm.

iit bombay, uceed 2020 application for, iit bombay uceed ceed 2020 apply online, iit design courses, iit admission, jee main, iitb.uceed.ac.in, education news

The Indian Institute Technology (IIT), Bombay released the application form for the Undergraduate Common Entrance for Design (UCEED) for admission to Bachelor’s of Design (B.Des) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) for admission to Masters in Design (M.Des)

READ UCEED application form.

iit bombay, uceed 2020 application for, iit bombay uceed ceed 2020 apply online, iit design courses, iit admission, jee main, iitb.uceed.ac.in, education news

The registrations for both will be concluded on November 9, 2019 and the exam will be conducted on January 18 (Saturday).

READ UCEED application form.

iit bombay, uceed 2020 application for, iit bombay uceed ceed 2020 apply online, iit design courses, iit admission, jee main, iitb.uceed.ac.in, education news

The IIT-Bombay will conduct the exam. The UCEED 2020 score will be valid only for admission to the academic year 2020-2021.

READ UCEED application form.

iit bombay, uceed 2020 application for, iit bombay uceed ceed 2020 apply online, iit design courses, iit admission, jee main, iitb.uceed.ac.in, education news

UCEED 2020 will be held across 24 cities. A candidate can attempt UCEED for a maximum of two times and that too in consecutive years.

READ UCEED application form.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android