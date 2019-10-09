Education Gallery UCEED, CEED applications begin: How to apply, exam pattern IIT Bombay to conduct UCEED exam on January 18, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm. The Indian Institute Technology (IIT), Bombay released the application form for the Undergraduate Common Entrance for Design (UCEED) for admission to Bachelor’s of Design (B.Des) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) for admission to Masters in Design (M.Des) READ UCEED application form. The registrations for both will be concluded on November 9, 2019 and the exam will be conducted on January 18 (Saturday). READ UCEED application form. The IIT-Bombay will conduct the exam. The UCEED 2020 score will be valid only for admission to the academic year 2020-2021. READ UCEED application form. UCEED 2020 will be held across 24 cities. A candidate can attempt UCEED for a maximum of two times and that too in consecutive years. READ UCEED application form.