Education Gallery CBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2019: Websites to check CBSE 10th, 12th compartment result declared at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. To pass the exam, candidates need to score 35 per cent marks. The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of Class 10, 12 compartment examinations. READ CBSE comaprtment result 2019 updates. Students who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. READ CBSE comaprtment result 2019 updates. Step 1: Visit the official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, centre number, admit card id Step 4: Results will appear on the screen READ CBSE comaprtment result 2019 updates. To clear the CBSE compartment class 10, 12 exams, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent based in theory as well as practical and aggregate score. READ CBSE comaprtment result 2019 updates.