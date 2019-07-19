CBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2019: Websites to check

Toggle Menu Sections
CBSE 10th, 12th compartment result declared at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. To pass the exam, candidates need to score 35 per cent marks.

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, centre number, admit card id Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

To clear the CBSE compartment class 10, 12 exams, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent based in theory as well as practical and aggregate score.

