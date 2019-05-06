CBSE Class 10th result declared: How to check via websites, app, google, bing

CBSE Board 10th Result 2019: The CBSE results will be available on the net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students can access their marks through the following websites — results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In case, these websites are inaccessible, students can view their marks at bing.com. The schools will automatically get their entire results on email id’s already registered with the CBSE.



