CBSE Class 10th result declared: How to check via websites, app, google, bing

CBSE Class 10th result declared: How to check via websites, app, google, bing

CBSE Class 10th Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the result of Class 10 examination today. The students can access their score at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The pass percentage is 91.1 per cent of CBSE class 10 students

CBSE Board 10th Result 2019: The CBSE results will be available on the net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students can access their marks through the following websites — results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In case, these websites are inaccessible, students can view their marks at bing.com. The schools will automatically get their entire results on email id’s already registered with the CBSE.

