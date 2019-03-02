CBSE 2019: From tighter security to dress code, new rules for Boards you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to provide special relaxations for the children of ex-servicemen, those fighting in armed forces, military and para-military forces. Student matching the criteria, will be able to change their exam centre for class 10 or class 12 board exam 2019 to the same city. The practical exams will be conducted again on April 10 for these students in their respective schools, in case they have missed it in the first attempt.

