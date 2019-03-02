CBSE 2019: From tighter security to dress code, new rules for Boards you need to know

Toggle Menu Sections
CBSE board 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had plans to release the class 10 and class 12 result early, makes uniform a must for regular students and introduced many tech-based initiatives for students from this year onwards.

CBSE has issued a circular informing they are planning to bring both class 10 and class 12 results earlier this year as compared to previous years. Talking to indianexpress.com, CBSE spokesperson said, “Security, evaluation, error-free and a timely result, it is all connect and we have been holding training sessions since last year to achieve the same.”
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to provide special relaxations for the children of ex-servicemen, those fighting in armed forces, military and para-military forces. Student matching the criteria, will be able to change their exam centre for class 10 or class 12 board exam 2019 to the same city. The practical exams will be conducted again on April 10 for these students in their respective schools, in case they have missed it in the first attempt.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice stating that consideration should be given to “creative answers” by students in the board examinations. The move, said the board aims at promoting understanding concepts then mugging up by students.
Among tech-based initiatives, CBSE has launched exam centre locator app, geo-tagged time-based tracking and monitoring of confidential materials, live web streaming from exam centres.
