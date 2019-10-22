Calicut University BCom, BBA, 4th semester MCJ result 2019: Steps to check online

Toggle Menu Sections
The Calicut University declared the results for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) first semester examinations and fourth semester Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication examinations.

In case of any discrepancy in the result, students can get it re-evaluated. The re-evaluation and verification link has been activated and will remain open till October 31.

