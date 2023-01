4 / 6

In CA Final November 2022 exam, as many as 65,291 candidates appeared for Gorup 1 exam of which 13,969 candidates passed the exam. As of the results for Group 2, 64,775 candidates took the exam and 12,053 made it through. Among the pass rate, 18.61 per cent of total students were successful.



READ CA Inter, final result LIVE Updates and link