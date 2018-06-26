2 / 4

The result is available on the official websites today on June 26 at 11:30 am. The students can check the results through the websites, biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com. The students can also get the results via the app. To get results, the students have to download a relevant app from google play store. In Class 10th, students have to obtain a total of at least 30 marks out of 100. In order to qualify, a student should get an aggregate of 150 marks.

