BSE Odisha 10th Madhyama result 2019 declared: Websites to check

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the result of class 10 board exams today, May 21 (Tuesday), 2019 at a press conference. Over 5.23 lakh students who appeared for the BSE Odisha Board matric exams can check their result at the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.