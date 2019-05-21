Toggle Menu Sections
BSE Odisha 10th Madhyama result 2019 declared: Websites to check

BSE Odisha 10th Madhyama result 2019 declared: Websites to check

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the result of class 10 board exams today, May 21 (Tuesday), 2019 at a press conference. Over 5.23 lakh students who appeared for the BSE Odisha Board matric exams can check their result at the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year, a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.
Step 1: Visit the official website Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Log-in using registration number Step 5: Result will appear
Students can also opt or SMS alert of the result as and when declared. To do so, they need to type RESULTOR10roll number and send it to 56263.
