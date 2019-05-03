Toggle Menu Sections
Board exam results 2019: CBSE, MP Board results; check dates of state, national board exams

Board exam results 2019: The results of ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th examinations will be declared on May 7, 2019. Check the result dates of various board examinations

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of Class 12 examination on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. A total of 83.04 per cent passed in the examination. 

Assam Board 10th, 12th results 2019: The results of Assam Class 10 and 12 examinations will be declared on the last week of May, as per SEBA and AHSEC officials. The students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website once released. The Class 10 results will be available at sebaonline.org, and Class 12 results at ahsec.nic.in.

Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th results 2019: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will declare the results of classes 10 and 12 on May 20.The results will be available at the website- bseh.org.in, apart from it, the results will be available at the mobile app- ‘Education Board Bhiwani Haryana’.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on the third week of May. Last year, the result was declared on May 17, 2019. The students can check the results through the official websites- results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.net.

Goa GBSHSE 10th, 12th results 2019: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to declare the results of class 12 exams in the last week of April. The board is expected to declare the results Class 10 examination in the second or third week of May.Last year, the result of Class 12 exam was declared on April 28, and the Class 12 exam was declared on May 25.Both the class 10, 12 results will be available at the website- gbshse.gov.in.

Gujarat SSC 10th, 12th results 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to declare the results of Class 10, 12 between May 16 to 25, 2019. The results will be available at the website gseb.org.in.Last year, the results of the Class 10 examination was declared on May 28, 2018.

Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th results 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 (Science and Commerce) examination in the month of June.The results of JAC Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination will appear first, followed by which the results of Class 12 (Arts), 10th will come.The students can check the results through the websites jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC 10th, 12th results 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is likely to declare the results of SSLC, Class 10, 12 examination in the first week of May. The students can check the results through the websites dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.The results are also available for download at results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh MP 10th, 12th results 2019: The results of both 10th and 12th examinations will be declared on the second week of May, between May 14 to 16, 2019. The candidates can check their results from the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC results 2019: The Maharashtra board is likely to announce the results of Class 10, 12 examination on the last week of May, if not the results will be declared before June 10, said MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale.The results will be available on the official websites- mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org.

Manipur 10th, 12th results 2019: The Manipur Board is likely to declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on the first week of May. The students can check the results through the official website, manresults.nic.in.Last year, the results of Class 12 examination was declared on May 3, 2019.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 10th, 12th result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education is likely to release the results of Class 10, 12 examinations by May 10, 2019.The students can check the results through the official website- mbose.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at megresults.nic.in, results.shiksha, meghalayaonline.in, results.net/meghalaya.

Mizoram MBSE 10th, 12th result 2019: The Mizoram board has declared the results of Class 10 examination on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The board will declare the results of Class 12 examination in the second week of May. The students can check the results through the official website- mbse.edu.in.

BSE Odisha 10th, 12th results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is likely to declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations in the first week of May. The results will be available at the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.Last year, the board declared the results of Class 10 examination on May 7, 2018.

Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th result 2019: The Punjab Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations by May 15, 2019. The students can check the results through the official website- pseb.ac.in. Last year, the result was declared on May 8, 2019.

Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th results 2019 RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results: The results of Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science, Commerce examination is likely to be declared on the second week of May.RBSE 12th Arts results: Going with the past record, Rajasthan board generally declares the results of Class 12 Arts examination, a week after Science, Commerce results. The results are expected to be declared on the third or last week of May.RBSE 10th results: The results of Rajasthan board, RBSE Class 10 examination will be declared on the first week of June.The results will be available at the official websites- rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of class 12 Science examination on May 20, 2019. The board will declare the results of Arts, Commerce examinations, a week after the Science results.The results of Class 10, Madhyamik examination will be declared in the second week of June.Once declared, the students can check the results on tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in. The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242.

Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on the last week of May. The students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.Last year, the result was declared on May 26, 2018.

