Board exam results 2019: CBSE, MP Board results; check dates of state, national board exams

Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th results 2019 RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results: The results of Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science, Commerce examination is likely to be declared on the second week of May.RBSE 12th Arts results: Going with the past record, Rajasthan board generally declares the results of Class 12 Arts examination, a week after Science, Commerce results. The results are expected to be declared on the third or last week of May.RBSE 10th results: The results of Rajasthan board, RBSE Class 10 examination will be declared on the first week of June.The results will be available at the official websites- rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.



READ ICSE, ISC results on May 7, know result dates of other board exams