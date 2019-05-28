Education Gallery Bihar Board BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2019: Websites to check Bihar Board BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2019: Students can check their results at bsebinteredu.in from 12:30 pm onwards. Nearly three lakh appeared for the exam. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the results of Intermediate or class 12 compartmental examination result today, May 28 at 12:30 pm. READ BSEB special cum compartment result The compartment exam was conducted from May 1 to May 10 in two shifts. READ BSEB special cum compartment result The scrutiny process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 intermediate examination began from April 3, 2019. READ BSEB special cum compartment result BSEB Bihar Board 12th compartment exam results to be available at bsebinteredu.in READ BSEB special cum compartment result