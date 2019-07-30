Toggle Menu Sections
Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th compartmental result 2019 declared, websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/assam-seba-hslc-ahm-10th-compartmental-result-2019-declared-sebaonline-org-resultsassam-nic-in-5864820/

Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th compartmental result 2019 declared, websites to check

Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th Compartmental Result 2019: The compartment result of High School Leaving Certificate or class 10 examination has been declared today, on July 30. The students can view their respective marks on the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in

10th result 2019, Assam HSLC results 2019, Assam HS results 2019, sebaonline.org, india result, hslc result 2019

Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th Compartmental Result 2019: The compartment result of High School Leaving Certificate or class 10 examination has been declared today, on July 30. The students can view their respective marks on the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The compartment exams were held in July across the state.

READ Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th Compartmental Result 2019 declared

10th result 2019, Assam HSLC results 2019, Assam HS results 2019, sebaonline.org, india result, hslc result 2019

The compartment result of High School Leaving Certificate or class 10 examination has been declared today, on July 30. The students can view their respective marks on the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The compartment exams were held in July across the state.

READ Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th Compartmental Result 2019 declared

10th result 2019, Assam HSLC results 2019, Assam HS results 2019, sebaonline.org, india result, hslc result 2019

Students can check the result through the websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Click on the link for result flashing on the homepage. In the provided field, enter your roll number/other detail. Click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

READ Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th Compartmental Result 2019 declared

10th result 2019, Assam HSLC results 2019, Assam HS results 2019, sebaonline.org, india result, hslc result 2019

In the annual exam, a total of 3,42,691 students appeared of which 48,599 scored the first division + distinction + star while 5522 have secured distinction and 16,848 have got distinction + star. As many as 71,020 candidates got second division while 82,889 received third division.

READ Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th Compartmental Result 2019 declared

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ursula von der Leyen pledges to fight for balance among EU states
2 Why democrats are unsure about how to confront Trump’s race-baiting
3 Why should court assume Speaker’s power to disqualify MLAs under anti-defection law: SC