Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th compartmental result 2019 declared, websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/assam-seba-hslc-ahm-10th-compartmental-result-2019-declared-sebaonline-org-resultsassam-nic-in-5864820/
Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th compartmental result 2019 declared, websites to check
Assam SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th Compartmental Result 2019: The compartment result of High School Leaving Certificate or class 10 examination has been declared today, on July 30. The students can view their respective marks on the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in