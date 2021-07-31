Must Read
- Why appointment of Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police chief is brazen overreach by Centre
- Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 8 Live Updates here
- Explained: Defining the creamy layer
- Assam, Mizoram summon each other’s officials; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is named in FIR
- Madhya Pradesh university pulls out of webinar after ABVP protests, SP sends warning
- Gruesome death of Dhanbad judge has wider ramifications: CJI’s bench
- As Opp digs in heels on Pegasus, govt may curtail House session
- ‘BJP should not behave like a democratic saint...look at your record in Oppn’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- School toilets in bad shape, UP teachers seek 3-day period leave every month
- Who are the Taliban - Part 2: Will there be changes on the ground?
- Hansal Mehta: 'Leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide'
- Suunto 7 review: A timepiece for the outdoors
Assam Board AHSEC Class 12th Result 2021: Websites to check resultsUpdated: July 31, 2021 8:49:16 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- MP university pulls out of webinar after ABVP protests, SP sends warning
- Dhanbad judge's death has wider ramifications: CJI’s bench
- EntertainmentWhy Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney, how much did she lose due to Black Widow's streaming release
- EntertainmentWhat Kiara Advani's dad told Salman Khan when she decided to make her debut: 'If you are in the industry...'
- TrendingTaimoor, Rahul and a brown wallet: A Bollywood-style chase in London that has Twitter hooked
- Trending'Ageing like fine wine': MS Dhoni's trendy new look breaks the internet
- LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 8: All eyes on Sindhu; Amit, Atanu ousted
- Tokyo 2020: Kamalpreet Kaur second in discus qualification, into finals
- OpinionWhy India at 75 is ready for a sedition-less future
- Defining the creamy layer
- LifestyleA new series of Kalighat pat paintings by Uttam Chitrakar celebrates gay love and transpersons
- TechnologySuunto 7 review: A timepiece for the outdoors