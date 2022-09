6 / 6

The objective of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is to match up to the National Standards and benchmark of quality of teachers in the recruitment process in alignment with the guidelines laid down by the National Council for Teacher Education, NCTE. Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the AP TET Result 2022 today i.e. September 14. The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test results can be checked by the candidates on the official website of APTET- aptet.apcfss.in.



