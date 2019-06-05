Toggle Menu Sections
AP EAMCET Results 2019 Declared by JNTU Kakinada: Websites to check result

AP EAMCET Results 2019: JNTU Kakinada has declared the AP EAMCET Result 2019 on the official website of the council- apsche.org

JNTU Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) declared the result of AP EAMCET.

AP EAMCET result 2019: How to download Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AP EAMCET – 19’ Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Click on the result link Step 5: Log-in using registration number, the result will appear.

As many as 1,38,160 (74.39%) students qualified in the engineering stream and 68,512 (83.64%) students in the medical and agriculture branches.

In the engineering stream, Kuriseti Ravi Sriteja of West Godavari district bagged the first rank with score of 97.5086 (Eamcet and Intermediate combined).

