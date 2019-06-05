Education Gallery AP EAMCET Results 2019 Declared by JNTU Kakinada: Websites to check result AP EAMCET Results 2019: JNTU Kakinada has declared the AP EAMCET Result 2019 on the official website of the council- apsche.org JNTU Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) declared the result of AP EAMCET. READ AP EAMCET result 2019 link AP EAMCET result 2019: How to download Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AP EAMCET – 19’ Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Click on the result link Step 5: Log-in using registration number, the result will appear. READ AP EAMCET result 2019 link As many as 1,38,160 (74.39%) students qualified in the engineering stream and 68,512 (83.64%) students in the medical and agriculture branches. READ AP EAMCET result 2019 link In the engineering stream, Kuriseti Ravi Sriteja of West Godavari district bagged the first rank with score of 97.5086 (Eamcet and Intermediate combined). READ AP EAMCET result 2019 link