AP EAMCET Results 2019 Declared by JNTU Kakinada: Websites to check result

AP EAMCET result 2019: How to download Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AP EAMCET – 19’ Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Click on the result link Step 5: Log-in using registration number, the result will appear.



READ AP EAMCET result 2019 link