Education Gallery Aakash ANTHE answer key 2019 released, result on November 6 ANTHE result 2019: Aakash Institute will declare the result of ANTHE 2019 on November 6 for class 10, 11, 12. By November 8, the institute will publish results for class 8 and 9 at aakash.ac.in The answer keys of Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) has been released at aakash.ac.in. The candidates can check their answers by visiting the official website. The ANTHE answer keys are in pdf format. The result will release on November 6 3.27 lakh students appear for its national scholarship exam, the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE), held on October 20 Successful students will get up-to 100 per cent scholarship. There is no negative marking in any of the papers.