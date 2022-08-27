21 Universities flagged ‘fake’ by UGC; check the list here
August 27, 2022 11:58:40 am
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 “self-styled” instituttions fake and found two more in violation of norms. The state-wise details of fake universities are available on UGC’s website ugc.ac.in.
Delhi has the highest eight such fake universities — All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences, Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University and others
Uttar Pradesh has seven such fake universities — Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash chandra Bose University (open university), Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.
Some of these universities do not even have an official website
“Students and Public at large are hereby informed that presently following 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” the official document reads.