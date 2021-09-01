Must Read
- India officially talks to Taliban, discusses safe evacuation, terrorism
- India GDP data: Economy grows 20.1% in Q1 FY22
- Follow latest news and live updates on Afghanistan crisis
- Jallianwala Bagh renovation: Amarinder deviates from party line, says it 'looks nice'
- Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar win silver and bronze in high jump
- Opinion: Dara Shikoh never became emperor. But he was a true child of India
Business As Usual by E P Unny, September 2021September 1, 2021 12:17:08 am
Advertisement
Best of Express
- 'Looks nice': Amarinder deviates from party line on Jallianwala renovation
- BusinessIndia's GDP rebounds after Covid slump, grows 20.1% in Q1 quarter
- EntertainmentWhen Amitabh Bachchan, the lover, lost to Amitabh, the action star: Revisiting Big B's banner year
- EntertainmentJackie Shroff on Tiger Shroff buying house for mother Ayesha: 'It was his dream since joining films, worked hard for it'
- TrendingMoney Heist craze: Rajasthan firm gives employees the day off; CEO's letter goes viral
- TrendingWatch: Videos capturing the impact of Hurricane Ida go viral
- SportsIndia soars after Mariyappan, Kumar leap
- SportsFor Rohit, less is more
- Dara Shikoh never became emperor. But he was a true child of India
- What is the Mumbai Climate Action Plan?
- LifestyleKnow the correct ratio to make ginger-garlic paste (and increase shelf life by up to 6 months)
- TechnologyMicrosoft to roll out Windows 11 from October 5
Advertisement